Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) versus the Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Cochran: 12.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Simmons: 11.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Sonny Wilson: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Jonnivius Smith: 8.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Adams: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Toledo vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 76th 79.5 Points Scored 67.9 316th 341st 79.6 Points Allowed 78.8 333rd 341st 32.4 Rebounds 37 166th 258th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 123rd 293rd 6.2 3pt Made 6.2 293rd 244th 12.7 Assists 12.1 284th 104th 10.9 Turnovers 15.5 357th

