Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) versus the Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 15.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 12.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 11.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Sy Chatman: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jonnivius Smith: 8.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Shawn Fulcher: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Adams: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Toledo vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank
76th 79.5 Points Scored 67.9 316th
341st 79.6 Points Allowed 78.8 333rd
341st 32.4 Rebounds 37 166th
258th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 123rd
293rd 6.2 3pt Made 6.2 293rd
244th 12.7 Assists 12.1 284th
104th 10.9 Turnovers 15.5 357th

