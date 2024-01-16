Toledo vs. Buffalo January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) versus the Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 11.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 8.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Toledo vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Buffalo AVG
|Buffalo Rank
|76th
|79.5
|Points Scored
|67.9
|316th
|341st
|79.6
|Points Allowed
|78.8
|333rd
|341st
|32.4
|Rebounds
|37
|166th
|258th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|123rd
|293rd
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.2
|293rd
|244th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.1
|284th
|104th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|15.5
|357th
