The Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East) meet the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) in a clash of Big East teams at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Butler Game Information

Xavier Players to Watch

Quincy Olivari: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Claude: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Abou Ousmane: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 14.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK DJ Davis: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Xavier vs. Butler Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank 194th 74.6 Points Scored 82.2 46th 131st 69.3 Points Allowed 71.9 194th 45th 40.4 Rebounds 38.1 119th 149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th 275th 6.4 3pt Made 8.1 126th 30th 17.2 Assists 15.1 97th 208th 12.1 Turnovers 10.4 63rd

