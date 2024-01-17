Akron vs. Bowling Green January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) against the Akron Zips (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET.
Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaia Woods: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Kohler: 10.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Morgan Sharps: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
