The Dayton Flyers (6-8) face the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-7) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Dayton vs. George Washington Game Information

Dayton Players to Watch

Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mariah Perez: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Destiny Bohanon: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

Nya Robertson: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maren Durant: 5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Nya Lok: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mayowa Taiwo: 4.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Asjah Inniss: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

