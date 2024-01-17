Dayton vs. George Washington January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (6-8) face the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-7) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Dayton vs. George Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Dayton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mariah Perez: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Destiny Bohanon: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Washington Players to Watch
- Nya Robertson: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maren Durant: 5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nya Lok: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mayowa Taiwo: 4.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Asjah Inniss: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.