The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9) in a matchup of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Zaniya Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Tayra Eke: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Kennedi Myles: 6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cali Denson: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Smith: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

