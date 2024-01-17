The Ohio Bobcats (4-7) face a fellow MAC team, the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at University Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Alli Carlson: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jasmine Elder: 2.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.