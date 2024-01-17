Wright State vs. Cleveland State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) face a fellow Horizon team, the Wright State Raiders (9-6), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wright State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 12.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.