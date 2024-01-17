Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) versus the Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Brett Thompson: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryson Langdon: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 16.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Gohlke: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Conway: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Jones: 5.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK D.Q. Cole: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 250th 72.3 Points Scored 81.5 52nd 259th 74.1 Points Allowed 69.4 135th 293rd 34.0 Rebounds 40.8 40th 202nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.4 80th 142nd 7.9 3pt Made 9.0 63rd 246th 12.6 Assists 16.2 49th 106th 10.9 Turnovers 10.5 76th

