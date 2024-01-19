Friday's MAC slate includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) versus the Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Kent State vs. Akron Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jalen Sullinger: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Giovanni Santiago: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK VonCameron Davis: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 18.4 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Nate Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Greg Tribble: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sammy Hunter: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mikal Dawson: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank 62nd 80.1 Points Scored 77 134th 221st 72.6 Points Allowed 65.4 56th 207th 36 Rebounds 36.9 168th 150th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 179th 185th 7.5 3pt Made 9.3 45th 181st 13.5 Assists 14.9 107th 292nd 13.1 Turnovers 12.2 224th

