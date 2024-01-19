The Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East) face the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Georgetown Game Information

Xavier Players to Watch

Quincy Olivari: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Claude: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Abou Ousmane: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 14.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Supreme Cook: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay Heath: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavier vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank 192nd 74.6 Points Scored 72.7 244th 131st 69.3 Points Allowed 72.6 221st 44th 40.4 Rebounds 36.4 185th 150th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 83rd 276th 6.4 3pt Made 8.4 98th 29th 17.2 Assists 13.1 212th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 12.8 277th

