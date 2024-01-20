Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-10) face the Bowling Green Falcons (8-4) in a matchup of MAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Kohler: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Morgan Sharps: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Erika Porter: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Amber Tretter: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jadyn Scott: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Katey Richason: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
