Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) meeting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 20.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jason Spurgin: 11 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

11 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Trey Thomas: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 16.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 9.1 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Titus Wright: 6.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK B. Artis White: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 186th 74.8 Points Scored 73 228th 105th 68.1 Points Allowed 75 274th 97th 38.4 Rebounds 37.4 139th 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd 205th 7.3 3pt Made 8 137th 315th 11.5 Assists 14.1 140th 124th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 280th

