The Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) face a fellow Big 12 team, the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Day Day Thomas: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK John Newman III: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jizzle James: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Jalon Moore: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Oklahoma AVG Oklahoma Rank 48th 81.3 Points Scored 81.7 43rd 54th 65.4 Points Allowed 63.2 22nd 6th 43.9 Rebounds 38.3 100th 10th 12.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd 124th 8.1 3pt Made 8.1 124th 32nd 16.7 Assists 14.7 111th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 12.2 229th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.