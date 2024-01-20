Cincinnati vs. West Virginia January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-6) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-1), at 4:00 PM ET.
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Malea Williams: 9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braylyn Milton: 5.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reagan Jackson: 8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Brianna Byers: 3.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 13.9 PTS, 4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 7.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
