Saturday's Horizon schedule includes the Cleveland State Vikings (13-3) versus the IUPUI Jaguars (3-11), at 5:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Information

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Carmen Villalobos: 6.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Mickayla Perdue: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordana Reisma: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Sara Guerreiro: 6.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

Katie Davidson: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Tahlia Walton: 12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Jazmyn Turner: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

