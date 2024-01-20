Dayton vs. Rhode Island January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the Dayton Flyers (12-2, 2-0 A-10) versus the Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on USA.
Dayton vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 17.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Nate Santos: 12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Koby Brea: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden House: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David Fuchs: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 6.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Dayton vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Rhode Island AVG
|Rhode Island Rank
|212th
|73.5
|Points Scored
|73.1
|226th
|41st
|64.7
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|210th
|325th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|39.1
|70th
|322nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|138th
|26th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|5.9
|313th
|92nd
|15.1
|Assists
|13.8
|162nd
|49th
|10.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|264th
