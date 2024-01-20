Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the Dayton Flyers (12-2, 2-0 A-10) versus the Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 17.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank 212th 73.5 Points Scored 73.1 226th 41st 64.7 Points Allowed 72.4 210th 325th 32.8 Rebounds 39.1 70th 322nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 138th 26th 9.8 3pt Made 5.9 313th 92nd 15.1 Assists 13.8 162nd 49th 10.0 Turnovers 12.6 264th

