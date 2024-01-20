Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the Dayton Flyers (12-2, 2-0 A-10) versus the Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes: 17.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Nate Santos: 12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Elvis: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Koby Brea: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Zek Montgomery: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden House: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luis Kortright: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David Fuchs: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremy Foumena: 6.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank
212th 73.5 Points Scored 73.1 226th
41st 64.7 Points Allowed 72.4 210th
325th 32.8 Rebounds 39.1 70th
322nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 138th
26th 9.8 3pt Made 5.9 313th
92nd 15.1 Assists 13.8 162nd
49th 10.0 Turnovers 12.6 264th

