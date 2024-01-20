Kent State vs. Akron January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-4) face a fellow MAC team, the Akron Zips (5-7), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kent State vs. Akron Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kent State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Katie Shumate: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Corynne Hauser: 10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mikala Morris: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jenna Batsch: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bridget Dunn: 7.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 19.8 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaia Woods: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.