The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) meet the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Bruce Thornton: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Felix Okpara: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Zed Key: 9.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Kanye Clary: 18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank
101st 78.1 Points Scored 76.5 144th
64th 65.8 Points Allowed 71.9 197th
48th 40.1 Rebounds 33.3 309th
39th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.3 165th
101st 8.4 3pt Made 7.7 160th
92nd 15.1 Assists 11.5 315th
120th 11.0 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

