Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) meet a fellow MAC team, the Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aidan Hadaway: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 22.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|78th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|69.1
|301st
|168th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|254th
|156th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|34.1
|277th
|73rd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|118th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.9
|313th
|156th
|13.9
|Assists
|11.1
|328th
|34th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.6
|162nd
