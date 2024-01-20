Saturday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (4-8) meeting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-8) at 1:00 PM ET.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Madi Mace: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Monica Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tayra Eke: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Kennedi Myles: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Zaniya Nelson: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Cali Denson: 8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

