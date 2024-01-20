Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon schedule includes the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) against the Wright State Raiders (10-6), at 4:00 PM ET.
Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Carter McCray: 12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noelle Hubert: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allison Basye: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
