The Georgetown Hoyas (12-2) play the Xavier Musketeers (1-11) in a clash of Big East squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Xavier vs. Georgetown Game Information

Xavier Players to Watch

Nila Blackford: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaysia Woods: 9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniela Lopez: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Kelsey Ransom: 15.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Brianna Scott: 9.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Graceann Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Alex Cowan: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Bembry: 4.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

