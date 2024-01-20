Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-17, 0-6 Horizon League) play the Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Youngstown State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryson Langdon: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|359th
|60.1
|Points Scored
|80.8
|52nd
|321st
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|145th
|347th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|39.8
|56th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|79th
|343rd
|5.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|41st
|357th
|9.3
|Assists
|16.6
|33rd
|292nd
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.8
|101st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.