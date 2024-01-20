The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-17, 0-6 Horizon League) play the Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Brett Thompson: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryson Langdon: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovann Toatley: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 359th 60.1 Points Scored 80.8 52nd 321st 77.8 Points Allowed 69.7 145th 347th 31.6 Rebounds 39.8 56th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 79th 343rd 5.2 3pt Made 9.3 41st 357th 9.3 Assists 16.6 33rd 292nd 13.1 Turnovers 10.8 101st

