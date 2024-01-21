The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-3) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-1) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Players to Watch

Jacy Sheldon: 18.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Thierry: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Celeste Taylor: 9.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Cotie McMahon: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 31.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

31.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kate Martin: 12.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah Stuelke: 14.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Sharon Goodman: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.