Currently, the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) are not in the running to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, with +20000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

The Bearcats are scheduled to go head to head with the Bryant Bulldogs in a home contest on Tuesday, December 12. This battle starts at 7:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Cincinnati NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 68th Bet $100 to win $20000

Cincinnati Team Stats

Cincinnati's +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.3 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (100th in college basketball).

The Bearcats are unbeaten at home (6-0) and 1-1 on the road this year.

While Cincinnati has failed to pick up a win in one game when favored by three or fewer points, it is a perfect 7-0 when favored by more than three points.

Cincinnati Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 3-0 | 4-0 When facing Quadrant 3 teams, Cincinnati is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Cincinnati has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Cincinnati Players

Viktor Lakhin leads the Bearcats in points and rebounds. He averages 15.6 points per game while adding 8.4 rebounds.

Simas Lukosius paces the squad with 3.6 assists per game.

The Bearcats are led by CJ Fredrick from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Cincinnati's blocks leader is Lakhin, who records 0.9 per game. Day Day Thomas leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a game.

