Right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) have the 35th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

At 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Buckeyes match up with the Texas A&M Aggies at home. Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite, with the point total set at 138.5.

Ohio State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Ohio State Team Stats

Ohio State is outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +6 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.0 points per game (165th in college basketball) and gives up 73.0 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Ohio State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ohio State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Ohio State has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Ohio State Players

Bruce Thornton leads the Buckeyes in scoring, racking up 17.0 points per game.

Ohio State is led in rebounding by Scotty Middleton's 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Roddy Gayle Jr.'s 5.0 assists per game.

Thornton knocks down 3.0 threes per game to lead the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's blocks leader is Jamison Battle, who collects 1.0 per game. Thornton leads the team by averaging 1.0 steal an outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.