Bookmakers don't view the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +2500 odds to win it all in as they prepare for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +2500 9th Bet $100 to win $2500 To Make the Finals +900 - Bet $100 to win $900 To Make the Playoffs -1200 - Bet $1200 to win $100

Cavaliers Team Stats

The Cavaliers made it to the postseason First Round last year after going 51-31 in the regular season.

The Cavaliers had a 31-10 record at home and were 20-21 on the road last year.

As the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 4-13. When favored, the Cavaliers were 47-18.

In the Central Division the Cavaliers were 13-3, and in the conference overall they went 34-18.

When favored by more than three points last season, the Cavaliers were 40-11. Meanwhile, they held a 7-7 record when favored by three or fewer points.

Cleveland secured a couple of wins when an underdog by three points or fewer last season (2-7), and also sported two wins in tilts when the underdog by 3.5 or more points (2-6).

Cavaliers' Top Players

Donovan Mitchell scored 28.3 points per game last season.

Darius Garland dished out 7.8 assists per game and Evan Mobley grabbed 9.0 rebounds per contest.

Mitchell had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on 3.6 shots from deep per game.

Mitchell averaged 1.5 steals per game. Mobley collected 1.5 blocks a game.

