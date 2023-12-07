Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

The 2024 CDL Season starts tomorrow with Major I Qualifiers

Logo for the Call of Duty League (CDL).
Logo for the Call of Duty League (CDL).(Activision / Call of Duty League)
By Schuyler Millar
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Call of Duty League (CDL) off-season is finally coming to a close as teams gear up for their first matches of the 2024 season. This weekend is the starting point for Major I qualifiers, which decide seeding for the Boston Breach hosted Major I. Players have had a month to get acquainted with the new gameplay changes that came with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which dropped on November 10th.

The CDL announced the 2024 season schedule back in early November. Notably, the schedule only includes four Majors, a departure from the five regular-season majors of previous seasons. The first major will be hosted by Boston Breach in late January, with the qualifiers for the major starting on December 8.

  • Boston Breach Major I
    • Online Qualifiers: December 8th - January 21st
    • Boston LAN Tournament - January 26th - 28th

Miami Heretics have signed on to host Major II in March, with the qualifiers beginning mid-February. 2024 will be their inaugural season, so this is a massive get for the Heretics. Also, outside Javier ‘Vikul’ Milagro, they have a roster full of players who competed primarily in CDL Challengers up to this point. Snagging a home major early in the season is a big opportunity for the freshly minted Heretics to establish themselves in the CDL.

For Major III, after hosting a major in the past two seasons, Toronto Ultra will take on hosting their third Major. Toronto is becoming a mainstay on the CDL Major circuit. The Major also falls in the latter half of the season, so Ultra fans will get to watch their team jockey for post-season positioning at home. The Major III qualifiers will start mid-April, with the LAN tournament beginning May 16th.

Another newly established team, the Carolina Royal Ravens, hosts Major IV. The tournament will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, the new home of the Royal Ravens. The Royal Ravens have the most important Major of the season, as it will likely decide which teams make the 2024 CDL World Championship. The Royal Ravens were among the final teams to announce their formal roster for the 2024 season. They reported on November 9th that players James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown, Isaiah ‘Gwinn’ Gwinn, and José ‘ReeaL’ Manuel Fernández would make up their roster.

Two teams other than the Royal Ravens announced their rosters after the November 2nd schedule announcement. The Vegas Legion announced on November 12th that their roster would comprise Dillion ‘Attach’ Price, Dylan ‘Nero’ Koch, Evan ‘Purj’ Perez, and Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz. The final team to announce a starting roster was the Los Angeles Guerrillas. On November 28th, Adam ‘Assault’ Garcia, Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst, Estreal, and Kevin ‘Fame’ Bonanno signed on to complete the Guerrillas’ roster.

The schedule for the first weekend of Major I Qualifiers is as follows:

  • Friday, December 8th:
    • Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe: 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST
    • Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves: 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST
    • New York Subliner vs. OpTic Texas: 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST
  • Saturday, December 9th:
    • Miami Heretics vs. Carolina Royal Ravens: 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST
    • Minnesota RØKKR vs. Vegas Legion: 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST
    • Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra: 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST
    • Boston Breach vs. Seattle Surge: 7:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CST / 4:30 PM PST
  • Sunday, December 10th:
    • Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion: 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST
    • Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners: 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST
    • Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves: 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST
    • OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota RØKKR: 7:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CST / 4:30 PM PST

To watch the start of the 2024 CDL season, tune in to the Major I Qualifiers this weekend on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

The location, date, and host of the 2024 CDL World Championship are yet to be announced, so fans must hold off on adding it to their calendars a bit longer.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

w7m esports hoist the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major Trophy after beating LOS 3-1 in the Grand Finals.
W7m esports won the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major to become the first back-to-back Major champions in R6
The 2023 BLAST R6 Atlanta Major Trophy
The Finals of the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major are in full swing this weekend
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Alabama sets January execution date using nitrogen gas
The 2023 Overwatch World Cup was held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Saudi Arabia is the 2023 Overwatch World Cup Champion

More Headlines

Fans watch Dallas Fuel take on San Francisco Shock during the Overwatch League Grand Finals...
Notable upcoming and ongoing November esports tournaments including the LoL World Championships and the Overwatch World Cup
Trophy for the champions of the Call of Duty League Raleigh Major I.
As Modern Warfare 3 approaches, three CDL teams still have a starting roster to fill
FaZe Clan lift the 2023 HCS World Championship Trophy.
FaZe Clan wins the 2023 HCS World Championship After an Impressive Lower Bracket Run
Lucid, FormaL, and Trippy of OpTic Gaming prepare for a match from left to right.
The HCS World Championship starts this Weekend
Florida Mayhem celebrating on 2023 OWL Playoffs Mainstage.
Florida Mayhem are the 2023 OWL Grand Finals Champions and quite possibly the last OWL Champions
Yeonghan ‘SP9RK1E’ Kim warming up for OWL tournament play.
Can Dallas Fuel defend their title in the 2023 OWL Playoffs starting today in Toronto
Team Summertime will host The Off-Season 2 to support the charity Movember.
Team Summertime’s The Off-Season 2 supporting Movember starts Saturday
The ALGS Championship Trophy on the main stage at the ALGS Year 3 Championship.
TSM wins the ALGS Championship with an astounding comeback
The ALGS Year 3 Championship will take place in Birmingham, England starting September 6th.
ALGS Year 3 Championship Bracket Stage begins, leading the way to Finals on Sunday
OpTic Gaming's pendant is given to players and longtime members of the organization.
OpTic Gaming are the HCS Fort Worth Major Champions
The ALGS Year 3 Championship will take place in Birmingham, England starting September 6th.
Teams competing next week in the ALGS Year 3 Championship and the Tournaments format
The HCS Fort Worth Major will take place on the first weekend of September.
HCS Fort Worth Major Starts this Weekend
OpTic Texas's roster for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III season. Players from left to...
What Call of Duty Modern Warfare III means for the CDL and Rostermania
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that...
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco
Halo Championship Series Global Invitational hosted by Spacestation Gaming. Taking place...
Recap of the 2023 Salt Lake City HCS Global Invitational won by Spacestation Gaming