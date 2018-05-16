Meteorologist Frank Marzullo

I am a member of the National Weather Association and I have earned the Seal of Approval by the American Meteorological Society. Before coming to FOX19 NOW I spent almost 7 years working at WFMJ, an NBC station in Youngstown, Ohio. I was the weekday morning and noon weather forecaster. While in Youngstown, we were honored with the Ohio Associated Press Award for Outstanding Weather Operation two years in a row. I also spent a year forecasting for WTAP, the NBC station in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Actually I just realized my entire career has taken place in cities that basically lay on Ohio's borders. While in college I also worked behind the camera at stations in Huntington, West Virginia and Cleveland.