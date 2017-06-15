Evening Anchor Rob Williams

That's more than 20 years reporting and anchoring in Cincinnati. It does blow my mind that I'm old enough to have been doing something for so long. I started as weekend anchor with Tricia Macke. We did that for more than two years together. Our bosses decided that we the right chemistry for the morning show. Back then it was called "19 in the Morning." Believe it or not, I went kicking and screaming. Getting up at the crack of dawn didn't seem like my "thing." Tricia moved to evenings about a year after we started that shift. I on the other hand stayed and stayed and stayed. 17 years to be exact of rolling out of bed at 2:15am and getting to work by 3:15am for a show that grew to be 6 and a half hours.