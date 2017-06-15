Evening Anchor Tricia Macke

When I’m away from the station, I am with my family. I have five wonderful children, Katlynn, Spencer, Piper, Dash and Saylor. Like all you moms out there, I believe in multi-tasking. The four little ones are my biological children - Spence, Piper, Dash and Saylor - and Katlynn was a gift from my sister Beth. She lost her battle with cancer in 2005 and I am raising her daughter. Five is a good number… It’s like having my own basketball team!