Two Hamilton County residents arrested after police seize $62K, marijuana and guns

Two Hamilton County residents arrested after police seize $62K, marijuana and guns
(Source: Gray Television)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff | March 2, 2016 at 7:34 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 5:08 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - A dual county, joint investigation led to the arrest of two Hamilton County residents and the seizure of marijuana, firearms and over $60,000.

On Feb 10, the Fairfield Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and Hamilton County Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit seized 23 pounds of marijuana from a storage facility in Fairfield.

The seizure led to the search of Samuel Acosta, 40, and Carl Claxton, 39, in Hamilton County, and ended with the seizure of $62,000, three firearms and marijuana.

Acosta and Claxton were taken to the Butler County Jail, but were later released on bond.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.