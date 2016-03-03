Two Hamilton County residents arrested after police seize $62K, marijuana and guns

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - A dual county, joint investigation led to the arrest of two Hamilton County residents and the seizure of marijuana, firearms and over $60,000.
On Feb 10, the Fairfield Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and Hamilton County Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit seized 23 pounds of marijuana from a storage facility in Fairfield.
The seizure led to the search of Samuel Acosta, 40, and Carl Claxton, 39, in Hamilton County, and ended with the seizure of $62,000, three firearms and marijuana.
Acosta and Claxton were taken to the Butler County Jail, but were later released on bond.
