Reporter Michael Baldwin

Michael Baldwin is the Saturday night anchor and weekday night side reporter for FOX19 Now.
He was born and raised in Huntington, New York. It’s about 45 minutes outside of New York City. He comes to Cincinnati by way of Cleveland where he worked at News5 for 3-and-a-half years.
Before that, he worked at News 12 Long Island, WITN in North Carolina, WLNE Providence and KVVU in Las Vegas. He began his career at WHDH in Boston as an intern and was then hired as a production assistant.
Baldwin attended the University of Massachusetts where he interned for prized political reporter Andy Hiler. He landed his first on-air job in the small Texas city of Wichita Falls. His first story assignment involved a serial killer.
Since his early days, Baldwin has earned numerous honors including an AP award for best news continuing coverage in 2015 here at FOX19 NOW. He won the same award in 2012.
Baldwin garnered a public service award for commitment to the community.
When not searching for news, Baldwin loves to watch football. He roots for the hated New England Patriots.
He calls himself a comic book ninja as he enjoys comic books as well as comic book movies. His two favorite superheroes are Batman and Superman.
Baldwin loves trying out new restaurants around town. If you see him make sure you say hello.
If you know of a great story idea feel free to pass them on. He can be reached at mbaldwin@fox19now.com