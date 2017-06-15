Reporter/Anchor Ken Brown

Ken Brown joined the FOX19 NOW news team in June of 2016 as a Multi-Media Journalist. Ken is a native of the Buckeye State and grew up on the shores of Lake Erie in Mentor, Ohio.
Ken graduated from Kent State University and started his career in Erie, PA working for WJET as a reporter. From there, Ken would move behind the anchor desk and serve as the Weekend Sports Anchor before leaving the area to work in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania in the same role. Ken would later be promoted to be WBRE/WYOU's Main Sports Anchor.
Outside of the office Ken enjoys spending lots of time with his wife and friends. Ken has also been a part of the Cincinnati Broomball Association for the last 3 years and enjoys playing on the weekends.
You can email Ken at kbrown@fox19now.com
Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.