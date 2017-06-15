Sports Anchor Jeremy Rauch

Some of his career highlights include covering the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where he watched Team USA Basketball win gold and Michael Phelps swim for his Olympic record eighth gold medal live. Jeremy also covered Ohio State football from 2009-2011 and was present when Jim Tressel announced his knowledge of “tattoo gate”, which eventually led to his resignation. Jeremy has also reported on the Big Ten Basketball tournament, the PGA Memorial Tournament, and worked as play-by-play for the number one high school basketball team in Ohio.