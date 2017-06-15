Reporter/ancor Amber Jayanth

I am from St. Louis, the home of the Cardinals, sorry Reds fans. I have spent the past eight years of my career in Ohio and I am excited to join the FOX19 NOW news team as a general assignment reporter. Before coming to Cincinnati in July 2016, I was a reporter and fill-in anchor for ABC22/FOX45 in Dayton. I covered everything from breaking news, to the enforcement of Ohio’s exotic animal law and the ongoing efforts to revitalize the city of Dayton.