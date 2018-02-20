Reporter/Anchor Jessica Schmidt

The Cincinnati native is excited and honored to be back in her hometown doing what she loves after spending three years working at FOX19 NOW's sister station, 14 News/WFIE in Evansville, Indiana. While at WFIE, Jessica was a weekend anchor, reporter, and producer. During her time there, she had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. four times to report on the area's Honor Flight program. She also covered a presidential visit when Bill Clinton campaigned for his wife Hillary in Evansville.