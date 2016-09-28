NKY health centers begin free Narcan kit distribution

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) - The Northern Kentucky Health Department is now offering free naloxone kits to the Northern Kentucky community through its county health centers.

The overdose reversal kits will be available three days a week at different locations.

The kits include two doses of nasal spray naloxone and a pamphlet with directions on how to use it, as well as information about treatment resources including the Northern Kentucky Addiction Helpline.

Before receiving a naloxone kit, individuals will receive a 10 to 15 minute training from a Health Department nurse. The naloxone kits will also be made available to existing Health Department clients when they come in for other services.

In 2015, a total of 156 people died of heroin overdoses in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton Counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

“The Health Department and our partners in the Heroin Impact Response Taskforce are continuing to work on long-term solutions to the heroin epidemic in Northern Kentucky. But as overdoses related to fentanyl and carfentanil rise in our community, we also need to react to the immediate crisis,” said Lynne M. Saddler, MD, MPH, District Director of Health in a news release. “When administered after an overdose, naloxone can counteract the life-threatening effects of opioid drugs and keep individuals who have overdosed alive until emergency medical help arrives. Naloxone is safe to use, having no effect if a person does not have opioid drugs in his or her system. The more members of our community who are equipped with naloxone, the more overdose deaths we can prevent.”

Authorities say people have expressed frustration about rescuing addicts who often immediately resume using the potentially deadly drug. There are also concerns about the wide-ranging costs involved, including for the overdose antidote naloxone, according to the Associated Press.

The sheriff in Butler County has voiced opposition to immunity programs for people who turn in drugs.

First responders told the AP they understand frustration. But they said their role is saving lives, not judging people who didn't want to become addicted to powerful drugs.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.