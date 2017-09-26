Reporter/anchor Stefano DiPietrantonio

Part of my unique career includes nearly a decade on tour as a singer-songwriter, performing in venues in New York City, and all over the U.S., also throughout Italy & Central America. I'm honored to have sung our National Anthem at the Reds & Tampa Bay Rays games, along with several other pro teams. I most recently was one of the front men for the long-standing soul & blues bands in Charleston, WV called, "The Esquires". They've been around since 1964. Loved singing everything from Motown, to the Doobie Brothers, to everything in between! Hope to squeeze in some time for Cincy's music scene as well.