Reporter/anchor Stefano DiPietrantonio

People have been trusting me to tell their stories for more than 30 years now, and I love telling them at FOX19 NOW. I’m always interested in sharing compelling, impactful stories and making a difference in peoples’ lives.
This has been an exciting year! I’m humbled and proud to be nominated for three Emmy Awards for my reporting this year! Previously, the West Virginia Broadcaster's Association named me "Best Breaking News Reporter" in the State, as well as "Best Hard News Reporter" the last two years.
I invite you to look at some of my work on my YouTube page, including my live broadcasts from Tampa Bay, New York City, Charleston, WV & Myrtle Beach, SC, just a few of the news markets I’ve worked in, as well as all my favorite stories from Cincinnati.
Part of my unique career includes nearly a decade on tour as a singer-songwriter, performing in venues in New York City, and all over the U.S., also throughout Italy & Central America. I'm honored to have sung our National Anthem at the Reds & Tampa Bay Rays games, along with several other pro teams. I most recently was one of the front men for the long-standing soul & blues bands in Charleston, WV called, "The Esquires". They've been around since 1964. Loved singing everything from Motown, to the Doobie Brothers, to everything in between! Hope to squeeze in some time for Cincy's music scene as well.
I'm a big foodie too - and always looking for delicious Italian food. Let me know which restaurant YOU like & your favorite dish there. Our family makes ricotta gnocchi and it's my personal favorite, along with my homemade sauce, which I still try to make every Sunday! Many of my uncles had restaurants & bakeries growing-up, and I'm no different.
My partner David and I also own a vintage home store TESORI (which means treasures in Italian & Spanish) in Newport, KY, where we also sell our family’s seven flavors of gourmet biscotti & coffee. When I’m not working at FOX19 NOW, we’re usually out “picking” and hunting for treasures.
I love working at FOX19 NOW, whether it’s on the anchor desk or out investigating the news of the day. Like my own Italian family, we’re all one, big loud & crazy family, who make it fun every day to come into work!
I’m always looking for great story ideas. Please shoot me a note, I’d love to hear from you: sdipietrantonio@fox19now.com. Ciao!