Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky could spend more than 30 years behind bars after shooting a Covington police officer four years ago.

A Kenton County jury found Brad Williams guilty of attempted murder of a police officer last week. The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years.

Tonight at 10p, an Elsmere man was found guilty of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer last week. We have the body camera footage that shows the scary moments as gunfire erupts inside the Covington home. It's only on @FOX19. @KentonCAO @KYprosecutor pic.twitter.com/L2AXYe7Qwg — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 8, 2022

The shooting happened in February 2018 at a home on Decoursey Avenue in Covington.

Covington police responded to a call about a person shot around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man shot in the ear. At some point, an investigating officer, Specialist Jared Habermehl, stepped into a bedroom in the back of the home, where Williams opened fire.

He fired several rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, one of which struck Habermehl.

The bullet went through Habermehl’s taser, broke apart and lodged in his duty belt.

“I don’t think any ballistics expert we find can explain how that happened,” Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said Monday.

The police report said if not for the belt, Habermehl would have died.

“It truly is a miracle that officer was not shot and killed,” Sanders said.

Officers returned fire striking Williams multiple times. EMS transported him to UC Medical Center.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says Williams was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time. He also says Williams was high on meth.

The man shot in the ear made a full recovery.

Sanders says several competency hearings delayed the jury trial.

Williams’ final sentencing will take place in January. If he receives the full 35 years, he will have to serve every day because of the body armor he was wearing, according to Sanders.

