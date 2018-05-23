Boehner Golf Classic to benefit Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty

Former U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner will continue to give back to the community Monday, June 11 at the second annual Boehner Golf Classic at the Wetherington Golf and Country Club in West Chester.
The golf outing will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty's building, endowment and emergency fund. Boehner and his wife, Debbie, are among donors who helped build the Boys and Girls Club, which opened in December of 2017.
"We're thrilled to have Fuzzy Zoeller, one of the classiest and most talented golfers ever born, returning to play this year," said Patti Alderson, event chair. "He's a terrific friend of the Boys and Girls Club and an amazing golfer who won the Master's in 1979."
SugarCreek Packing is the Platinum sponsor of the event.
The outing will begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. A reception will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at Wetherington. Reservations are first come, first served. Last year the event sold out, said Bridget Graber, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty.
"Those who cannot golf are urged to become a B&GC Boehner Classic Pin Sponsor and take home a pin flag signed by John Boehner," said Alderson. "Or non-golfers can just attend the evening reception with delicious food, great company and everlasting memories."
Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsorships are still available, though any donation is welcome, said Alderson. Gold sponsorships are $5,000, Silver are $2,500 and Bronze are $1,000.