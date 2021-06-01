Internships at FOX19

INTERNSHIPS
FOX19 offers unpaid internships for university level students in a variety of departments including News, Sports, Weather, Marketing, Production, and Sales.
To qualify as an intern:
- The intern must receive college credit for the internship.
- Must have a college junior or senior status.
- Must commit to 2 or 3 days per week during the program. (Interns will work a variety of shifts depending on internship department and students class schedule)
- Student must be involved in an applicable course of study (i.e. Journalism, Communications, Public Relations, Broadcasting, Meteorology, Web Development etc.)
Internship Terms: (Dates of terms are flexible for students at a college or university on quarters.)
- Spring Term: Runs beginning of January to end of April. Deadline for application and recommendation letter: December 1st
- Summer Term: Runs middle of May to middle of August. Deadline for application and recommendation letter: April 1st
- Fall Term: Runs end of August to middle of December. Deadline for application and recommendation letter: July 15th