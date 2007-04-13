Pictures Released Of Wayne Township Firefighter Caught Running Through Park In String Bikini

More information has been released on a Wayne Township firefighter who was found running through a park in a bikini and wig.
Steve Cole, who has been a firefighter with the township since 2000, apparently has been active in serving the community as a firefighter and EMT according to Wayne Township Fire Chief Paul Scherer.
The Wayne Township Fire Department stated in a release that they are cooperating with the Mason Police Department during the investigation in which Cole was found running through Heritage Oak Park in a women’s string bikini and a platinum blonde wig.
Cole, who has been placed on administrative leave, was arrested and charged with drunk driving, open container violation and disorderly conduct.
The release states, "we expect our employees, that are providing a service to our community, to be good honest reputable citizens.
Report: FOX19 News