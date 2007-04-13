Wayne Township Firefighter Pleads Not Guilty To Drunk Driving Charges

A Wayne Township volunteer firefighter caught running through a Mason park in a string bikini will undergo a psychiatric evaluation after pleading not guilty in court.
Forty six-year-old Steven Cole, who is a firefighter in Wayne Township, should not be considered a danger said his lawyer after his hearing in court this morning.
He is out on his own recognizance.
Cole, a father of three children, was arrested after he was seen running through Heritage Oak Park wearing a blonde wig and a bikini with two water balloons stuffed in the top. Police arrested Cole and charged him with drunk driving, public indecency, and disorderly conduct.
A breathalyzer test showed Cole's blood alcohol content at .174 which is over twice the legal limit in Ohio.
Police say that Cole was planning to travel to Dayton to compete in a contest where $10,000 was the top prize.
