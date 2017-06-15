Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer

Steve Horstmeyer is a veteran Cincinnati meteorologist. The Moeller High school grad began his career 30 years ago as a mathematics teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools. It wasn’t long before he moved to television where he was a meteorologist and reporter.
Horstmeyer is a Cincinnati native. He is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford and holds a Masters degree in Geography with an emphasis in Meteorology from the University of Nebraska.
He is also widely published and is a regular contributor to Weatherwise, which is published by the non-profit Helen Dwight Reed Educational Foundation.
Horstmeyer has been awarded the American Meteorological Society seal for both television and radio.
