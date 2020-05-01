Virtual doctor visits surge 50 percent in March due to pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Virtual appointments are increasingly being the norm, as telehealth saw a 50-percent surge in March due to the pandemic.
Doctors say they’ve been more resistant to the trend than patients, but they may not have a choice going forward.
Telemedicine could be here to stay.
One estimate is there will be more than one billion virtual care visits during the pandemic.
It’s easy: you get a call from the doctor and you discuss your medical situation. Of course, the technology prevents a physical exam, but even some of those needs will be addressed in the future.
The spike in demand for access to medical aid during the pandemic has even resulted in a German company building a screening tool for COVID-19.
Back in 2018, another company claimed its artificial intelligence ‘chatbot’ was able to diagnose medical conditions just as accurately as a doctor.
That, of course, drew some sharp criticism about the use of artificial intelligence for this purpose.
But apps exist now that allow a patient to screen for a urinary tract infection, to take an electro-cardiogram, to test for sleep apnea and even determine if a suspicious mole is cancerous without ever being face to face with a doctor.
As one expert points out, ten years ago mobile banking was new.
