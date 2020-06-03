Protesters hit by car outside City Hall, witness says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A car hit several people during a protest outside City Hall Wednesday night, according to a city councilman who witnessed the incident.
Around 4 p.m., the driver turned from 9th Street toward the area where about 100 people were protesting.
City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld says the car hit several people in the group.
Those who were hit were not seriously injured according to Sittenfeld.
He told police the driver sped off from the scene.
Fellow City Councilmember Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said on Twitter that the vehicle was a black BMW with a Kentucky license plate of 140LXS.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the police: 513-352-3505.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.