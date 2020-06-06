Black-owned business helps feed protesters starving for change

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More people were in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse on Saturday protesting, but some were there to help those calling for change.
Sparked by the death of George Floyd, Cincinnati has now seen its eighth straight day of protests.
Many of those demonstrating have been out every day making their voice heard.
That is why a local catering company stepped in to help feed those starving for change.
A black-owned business, JLT’s, joined those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement to ensure they did not go hungry or thirsty.
“I love cooking, and this is what I decided to do for everybody,” said Latoya Evans, owner of JLT’s.
For 16 years now, Latoya has owned JLT’s catering company. She typically cooks soul food but Saturday it was food to feed hundreds of people.
Burgers, hot dogs, chips and cold water all for free were offered to demonstrators battling the heat while fighting against racial injustices.
Latoya said she was inspired by Cincinnati’s recent peaceful protests over the killing of Floyd.
With the help of her Facebook followers and donations, she was able to feed more than 400 people on Saturday.
“We lost a couple of burgers and hotdogs in the street. We would have been at 450 but I lost a couple," Latoya explained. "I was trying to go get some more. We ran out of time. I said, ‘they need cookies too!’ But my daddy said to get down there.”
Saturday became a family affair for JLT’s as Latoya’s dad, Anthony Evans, joined his daughter outside the courthouse.
“She needs to know that Black Lives Matter," stated Anthony. "I had to bring 20 cases of water down here. That’s just not right.”
Latoya says she plans to keep feeding demonstrators as protests continue in Cincinnati.
If you’re interested in donating or checking out her food Latoya says head over to JLT’s Facebook page.
