Indiana’s hands-free driving law takes effect Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Thew new hands-free driving law in Indiana takes effect on Wednesday, July 1.
The law will make it illegal to drive while holding an electronic device, such as a cellphone or tablet, unless calling 911 in an emergency.
According to the state’s website, phone calls can be made using Bluetooth, a headset or other hands-free technology. You can also check maps if your phone is mounted. Drivers should use voice commands to answer or end calls.
The state encourages if you’re unable to make a hands-free call, you should pull off to a safe place.
If people are caught driving with their cellphone in hand, they could face a fine of up to $500.
Tickets issued won’t result in points toward a driver’s license suspension until July 2021.
State police say distracted driving was to blame in at least 860 injury crashes and 48 fatalities in Indiana last year.
