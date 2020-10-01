Take a look inside FC Cincinnati’s new West End stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When West End Stadium opens in 2021, it will feature The Bailey 2.0 which is nearly twice the size of The Bailey at Nippert Stadium, FC Cincinnati’s current home.
The Bailey at West End Stadium will encompass the entire North End of the Stadium with a 34-degree angle and the widest big screen in MLS.
The Bailey starts at field level, only 18.5 feet from the field and this section is home to independent groups, some of FC Cincinnati’s most passionate fans.
The Bailey at West End Stadium will hold up to 3,170 fans and a built-in overhead tifo system will allow 100+ foot tifos. Other features include safe standing benches with railings and cupholders.
A supporters bar behind The Bailey is also in the works, and overall, if you purchase a season ticket in The Bailey, the cost is less than $20 per match.
Those running FC Cincinnati call The Bailey the heartbeat of the club.
They’ve already installed some of the seats at West End Stadium, a $250 million venue with capacity set at 26,000.
